Hi GZ

Could I get a price check on the following as I have no idea what this is worth. Had this in storage doing nothing and my idea was to rehome all the components into another case and turn it into an HTPC, however, the Minister of Finance has blocked all future projects and halted spending and wants any 'redundant assets' sold to help fund the overseas family trip for Miss 10's birthday next year. But also the wife hates the idea of a HTPC, period.

CPU: Intel i7 3770

MB: Asus Z77-V Pro

RAM: 32gb DDR3 1600 CL10

PSU: Cooler master725w

COOLER: 120mm AIO

is currently cased with no ssd/hdd, so no OS installed.

Thanks