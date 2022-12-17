Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Price Check: i7 3770/Z77/32gb ram
Dial111

948 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302754 17-Dec-2022 09:33
Hi GZ

 

Could I get a price check on the following as I have no idea what this is worth. Had this in storage doing nothing and my idea was to rehome all the components into another case and turn it into an HTPC, however, the Minister of Finance has blocked all future projects and halted spending and wants any 'redundant assets' sold to help fund the overseas family trip for Miss 10's birthday next year. But also the wife hates the idea of a HTPC, period.

 

 

 

CPU: Intel i7 3770

 

MB: Asus Z77-V Pro 

 

RAM: 32gb DDR3 1600 CL10

 

PSU: Cooler master725w

 

COOLER: 120mm AIO

 

is currently cased with no ssd/hdd, so no OS installed.

 

 

 

Thanks

Jase2985
11826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3011148 17-Dec-2022 09:58
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=302744

 

slightly more than that one

