Dell Latitude 7275 tablet + keyboard. Was using this as spare device to watch TVNZ and YouTube, but I've since gotten a Samsung tablet which is more suitable for my needs (lighter and longer battery life). This tablet is a little heavier than your regular tablet and battery doesn't last as long (2-3 hours). Otherwise everything works as it should.

Specs:

- Intel Core m5-6Y57 @ 1.10Ghz

- 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD

- Headset port, microSD slot, 2x USB-C TB3

- 12.5" Full HD IPS display

- 5MP front cam, 8MP rear

Comes with the keyboard add-on, original charger, and USB-C to A dongle.

Windows 11 Pro installed using the onboard product key from Windows 10 Pro. Drivers installed and factory reset, ready to setup.

Asking price $150.

Pickup Glen Eden.









