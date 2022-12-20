Looking for a PC for co-worker of a relative in Rotorua area.

They can collect in that region (Whakatane/Te Puke/Taupo/etc) or I can do Wellington region up to Whanganui.

Ive been told;

Solo mum (apprentice -electrical I think) wanting to help their 11 year old with educational learning.

They have about $400 to spend.

Ideally with windows 11 cutover coming I think they should be looking for either;

Something cheap that uses DDR4 such as intel gen 6/7 or a budget Ryzen that could be upgraded to Windows 11 compatibility (replace CPU later). a windows 11 ready pc - intel gen 8+ or Ryzen 3200+

Given its an 11yr old I'm guessing it would be a bonus to be able to add a "gaming" GPU at later a later point if needed.

thanks in advance