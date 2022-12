Space Grey iPhone X 256GB in unmarked, as new condition . Always kept in original genuine Apple wallet-style case with flip-over screen protector, only used for calls & SMS.



Battery cycle count 461, battery life 84%. All original, no repairs or replacements. Face ID works.



Comes with Lightning Cable, Apple Protective Case.



Price Guide: Trademe has shabby examples (broken rear glass, no Face ID, battery warning etc) from $380. This one is not shabby in any respect. GZ price $300



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz