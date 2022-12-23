Have a pair of these for sale, in perfect working condition, great coverage and speed

These units are dual band with one 2.5Gbps WAN and three Gigabit LAN on each unit.

Only had used them as AP/mesh mode on VF Fibre Max so can't personally confirm the performance of the WAN port on UFB.

These can do IPOE/DHCP and PPPOE but DO NOT support VLAN tagging so could be used with ISPs that do not require VLAN tagging.

NB: I bought these off Aliexpress so the router UI via LAN is in Chinese but can use Google translate for set up or set up via the Mi Home app.

Selling as we are moving to a smaller place.

Asking $150 for the pair or $80 each

Shipping charge TBC

Pick up in Flat Bush