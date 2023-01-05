Google Pixel 5

MPN - GA01316-AU

SIM Card Slot - Single SIM

Network - Unlocked

Operating System- Android 13

Storage Capacity - 128 GB

Model Number - GTT9Q

Connectivity - USB Type-C, 5G(doesn't work in NZ without root), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS

Processor - Octa Core

Colour - Just Black

Features - Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Camera Resolution - 16.0 MP, 12.2 MP

Screen Size - 6 in

RAM - 8 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Comes with original box(but no charger and usb-c cable included). Also included are a selection of cases and 2 new skins from dBrand. the phone has always been kept in a case, with a skin and tempered glass screen protector. The Phone was purchased from Dick Smith 2 years ago and still works great - I've just upgraded to Pixel 7 Pro, so it is no longer needed.

$350 or near offer. Postage will need to be worked out as well. but will be somewhere in the vicinity of $15. PM me if you're interested or have any questions regarding the sale. Thanks.