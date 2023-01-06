Here's a nice, affordable gaming kit with an easy upgrade path. Built by PB Tech August 2020.
Motherboard - Gigabyte B450 S2H
CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 8 core, 16 threads, 3.9GHz
RAM - 2 x 8GB G-Skill Ripjaws DDR4 3200
Graphics - Power Color Radeon RX 5700 (equivalent to RTX 2070 Super)
Storage - Samsung 860 Evo 500GB / Crucial 1TB SATA SSD
PSU - EVGA 750w
Cooling - AMD Wraith Prism
Case - Cooler Master MB520
Displays: Dual AOC 24G2 bezel-free FreeSync monitors
Pix here.
Passmark Performance Test score 6341, with improvements available in the least expensive area - Drive speed (SATA SSD out, NVMe in for a serious boost). As it is, this PC registers in the top 27% of all PCs tested by Passmark.
Price Guide: Trademe has today sold a near-identical box - smaller drives, cheaper case, no monitors - for $1050. The others with RX 5700X or RTX 2070 are $1500+.
GZ price $950 - delivery to Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland is available. Pickup from Te Aroha is welcome. Otherwise, I'll get delivery to wherever quoted by carriers.