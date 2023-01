Hey folks,

I've had these (https://powerplay.digitalpeak.co.nz/product/powerplay-xbox-one-dual-charging-station/) for about two years, but have barely used it. Free to a good home, pick up only in Wellington area .

The only requirement is that you promise to actually use these :)

No cable or box, and these are for the Xbox One controllers, not the newer Series X|S ones.

Cheers