Hi All - I have an ML350 G8 which has two full bays of disks and looking to add a third.

From what I can see I need another expander - the backplane won't work in this case.

Ebay pitches these units at $650+ USD (and so so much shipping) and googlefu hasn't helped me in NZ.

So I need either: 661717-B21 (LFF expander)

Or: 661714-B21 (SFF Expander)

Anyone got the hookups?