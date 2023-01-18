CrashAndBurn:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303126 18-Jan-2023 09:47
My son starts uni next month and needs a an Ipad Air and Macbook Air. We are considering buying new but thought I'd ask here first if I can get a bargain from those planning to upgrade.

 

Also does anyone have an idea if 8GB ram will be enough for someone taking an engineering course, I know a lot would  say get 16gb at least but trying to justify the additional cost if I go the brand new route.

 

Below is what we are considering if we buy new:

 

10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - $1,099 with education pricing direct from Apple

 

MacBook Air M2 8GB RAM 256 storage - $1,974 with education pricing direct from Apple

 

 

  #3023165 18-Jan-2023 11:13
What kind of engineering ?

 

Electrical...well most of the software is Windows

 

I am a Mac user myself and I have 3rd party Mac software that I use, but its not compatible with the PC software we used at work.

 

Finding things like cross compilers/assemblers for various microcontrollers can be an issue too, but things like Arduino work fine though some of the USB to Serial stuff is broken and Raspberry Pi's you just log onto to them remotely so they work too.

 

on Chinese import stuff.

 

But things like Matlab, Maple, Mathematica, R, Fusion 360, Adobe Suite (most), and Microsoft office work fine.

 

Be prepared for the University to be generally ignorant/unhelpful with Macs

  #3023168 18-Jan-2023 11:16
Mechanical Engineering at AUT.

  #3023172 18-Jan-2023 11:38
Check the minimum requirements, especially the software they use, you may find that a Mac/iPad will not work fro doing actual lab work, but will be fine for doing write ups using MS Office with screen shots/PDFs/attached files etc.

 

And older MBA may also not have a grunt enough GPU for the work, some software will refuse to work if that is the case, or at best it will be slow.

 

Be warned that you can NOT upgrade the RAM, but on some older MBA you can upgrade the internal SSD (later models is a no there too).

 

 

