CrashAndBurn:

My son starts uni next month and needs a an Ipad Air and Macbook Air. We are considering buying new but thought I'd ask here first if I can get a bargain from those planning to upgrade.

Also does anyone have an idea if 8GB ram will be enough for someone taking an engineering course, I know a lot would say get 16gb at least but trying to justify the additional cost if I go the brand new route.

Below is what we are considering if we buy new:

10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - $1,099 with education pricing direct from Apple

MacBook Air M2 8GB RAM 256 storage - $1,974 with education pricing direct from Apple