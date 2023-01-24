Model 1943, Platinum 12.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen, purchased new 11/09/21, warranty until 11/09/23.



Carefully maintained, no signs of wear or damage of any sort.



Running Windows 11 Home.



Powered by Intel i5-1035G1 (4 core, 8 thread, 1-3.6 GHz) with 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD. Storage is upgradeable by NVMe 2230.



Battery cycle count just 104, battery condition 97%.



Comes with original charger & ribbed protective carry case.



Price Guide: New price around $900, Trademe have the same machine in worn condition with mouse & port expander for $529. GZ price $400 + courier.









Megabyte - so geek it megahertz