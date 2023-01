Model A2403, Silver iPhone 12 128GB.



Always kept in gel rear case with glass screen protector.



Battery condition: 89%, cycle count: 579



Comes with: Phone, Case, Screen protector.



No faults, everything works, never needed repair or warranty.



Price Guide: Trademe has best price fully functional iPhone 12 Buy Now $700.



GZ Price $600



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz