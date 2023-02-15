"Redefining the Professional Standard in Creative Pen Tablets



Built with high quality materials and designed to make the most of the amazing Wacom Pro Pen 2, Wacom Intuos Pro is our finest creative pen tablet to date. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity and a sleek new design, it's easy to set-up and looks great on your desk. Start creating your next stand-out project."



Taken from Wacom's own PR blurb.



Creative Pen 2 technology on the full size Wacom tablet.



This item is brand new in the box. I've opened the box to check that everything is there - which it is & all unused & cello-wrapped.



PB sell these @ $714.99, other retailers charge up to $850.



GZ price $500 + courier (or pick up)



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz