Please report any trade that is not as advertised.

We do not charge for trades on Geekzone but we want to keep a safe environment.

If you buy something that is not as advertised and not put right, please report the thread, with as much information as possible.

We offer a user verification service. It is not a guarantee of trade but at least you know the person is verified to be who they claim to be. This can be helpful in case there needs to be some claim against the person.

I'd like for more people posting for sale topics to be verified. Please be a good Geekzoner and complete the id verification. It is not a requirement but it makes everything easier.