FS: Mid-2011 iMac (no KB/Mouse)
Handsomedan

5367 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#303676 27-Feb-2023 12:16
As per the title. 

 

2011 iMac 21.5 with no Keyboard or Mouse

 

In excellent condition. Bought brand new in 2011 and used as our daily driver until yesterday. 

 

Everything works - including the DVD drive (this was the last of the thicker models that had an optical drive). 

 

I'll add some pictures shortly by way of editing this post. 

 

I honestly have no idea what it's worth, so make an offer or a suggestion. 

 

I'd rather not courier or send in any way as it's quite heavy and bulky as well as having a HDD as opposed to a SSD, so it's fairly fragile in that respect. 

 

 

 

Feel free to ask questions. 

 

Specs as follows: 

 

Mid-2011 iMac 21.5"

 

Quad-core intel i5

 

512gb HDD

 

8GB DDR3 RAM

 

Running Mac OS High Sierra

 

 

 

Full Spec list from Apple

 

Connection and expansion ports

 




  #3042753 27-Feb-2023 12:24
You say you would like it picked up, where are you located?

  #3042757 27-Feb-2023 12:30
dacraka: You say you would like it picked up, where are you located?

 

That would help, wouldn't it? 

 

Auckland - North Shore. I can meet in the middle for convenience (but not in the middle of NZ - the middle of Auckland). 




