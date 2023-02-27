Handsomedan

As per the title.
2011 iMac 21.5 with no Keyboard or Mouse
In excellent condition. Bought brand new in 2011 and used as our daily driver until yesterday.
Everything works - including the DVD drive (this was the last of the thicker models that had an optical drive).
I'll add some pictures shortly by way of editing this post.
I honestly have no idea what it's worth, so make an offer or a suggestion.
I'd rather not courier or send in any way as it's quite heavy and bulky as well as having a HDD as opposed to a SSD, so it's fairly fragile in that respect.
Feel free to ask questions.
Specs as follows:
Mid-2011 iMac 21.5"
Quad-core intel i5
512gb HDD
8GB DDR3 RAM
Running Mac OS High Sierra
Connection and expansion ports