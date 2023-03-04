Two smart home hubs for sale, both reset and ready to go.

 

Hubitat Elevation C-7 NZ Hub:

 

  • Used for approx 12 months
  • Includes power brick and cable
  • $95 + postage

Samsung Smartthings v3 Hub:

 

  • Used for approx 12 months
  • Includes power brick (non original) and cable
  • $70 + postage

 

Both hubs run NZ based z-wave and zigbee, and worked great to control devices such as plugs, yale z-wave locks, etc.

 

I ran these two hubs in separate locations (main home + remote house).
But have recently replaced both with Home Assistant, running HA on a Qnap VM at home, and the remote location is using an HP T630 to run HA, linking both via Remote Home-Assistant.