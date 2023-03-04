Two smart home hubs for sale, both reset and ready to go.

Hubitat Elevation C-7 NZ Hub:

Used for approx 12 months

Includes power brick and cable

$95 + postage

Samsung Smartthings v3 Hub:

Used for approx 12 months

Includes power brick (non original) and cable

$70 + postage

Both hubs run NZ based z-wave and zigbee, and worked great to control devices such as plugs, yale z-wave locks, etc.

I ran these two hubs in separate locations (main home + remote house).

But have recently replaced both with Home Assistant, running HA on a Qnap VM at home, and the remote location is using an HP T630 to run HA, linking both via Remote Home-Assistant.