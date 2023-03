Located in Waikato for Pickup or can courier if required. Looking for $450 for these.

Has been used in a gaming machine with no mining.

Has been running nice and cool under a water cooler during that time.

Water cooler is included in the auction - EKWB 1080TI Full Waterblock without backplate.

Have re-installed the air cooler to be used in a non-water cooled machine.

New thermal pads will need to be ordered for the water cooler as some were damaged upon removal from the card.