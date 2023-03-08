I have a pair of 4k monitors to sell. These (or anything equivalent - size and resolution) are very hard to find.

Dell P2415

24" monitors, full 4k resolution. Means they have a super fine dot pitch and therefore look amazing. You can run "true retina" i.e. looking like 1080p but looking amazing, or you can scale them up and still look great. I ran them at 1440p and they looked brilliant. They were attached to an M1 Mac Mini (but have HDMI/Displayport for use with anything).

Selling as I've moved to a laptop due to changes in role.

Ideally pickup in Christchurch but could consider shipping if required.

$700 the pair.