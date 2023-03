Hi.

Due to a child illness, I have 2 tickets available to someone who wants to attend a comedy show with 4 kiwi's comedians doing stand up at the Bridgman in Mt Eden this evening starting at 7:30pm.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/comedy-at-the-bridgman/auckland/mt-eden

As far as I know I can just forward them to someone via email, but I am not 100% certain :)