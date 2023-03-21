DavidLiversidge

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 24-bay Supermicro Superserver 6049P-E1CR24H 3U + Server cabinet +Win Server 19
Hey there,

 

 

 

I've been trying to sell the server system for a while on TM without much luck so I'm posting here (as a longtime lurker) for a more discerning audience and also to see if anyone had any advice on other places to list this.

 

 

 

We bought this just over 18 months ago to act a central server for our post production business but with COVID we've found that most productions prefer to be decentralised and WFH.  So, we're prepared to take a hit and move on from this plan.

 

I've already sold the drives from it so am left with an awesome system that's ready to go for someone.  You can see the listing up on TM if you want but I'm more than happy to answer questions here.

 

 

 

I'm based in Auckland but would consider shipping at the buyers expense!

 

 

 

Complete server System:

 

Windows Server 2019

 

24-bay Supermicro 6049P-E1CR24H I\

 

Intel Xeon Gold 6226R Processor, 2.9GHz 16 core/32 thread, 16GB ram, 512Gb SSD HD

 

Dynamix RSR22-6X10 22RU Server Cabinet Dell P2314H monitor + Keyboard

 

Dynamix defender 2000 UPS

 

Worth over $14000 new, only 18 months old and hardly used.

 

 

 

Happy to have anyone pop over and check it out before buying as well.

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

David

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posting a sale requires an asking price.

I have one on TM of $7000.  Happy to negotiate so didn't post one here.  Sorry for the confusion.

