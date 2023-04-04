S23 ultra

 

S23 Ultra purchased earlier mid feb 2023, used for about 4 weeks. Selling as moved to Iphone

 

Comes with box, case, extra screen protector (1 is already installed). 512gb 12gb ram

 

Comes with receipt Purchased from samsung's online store

 

Pickup Albany Auckland Can courier (track and trace)

 

Fire me off email / PM if interested

 

 

 

Looking for $1900 ono

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch 5 Pro

 

Watch 5 pro: Purchased back in august 2022. Used for a few months but then switched to Garmin. Comes with box, extra new sports strap (white), charger. Wifi / bluetooth version Comes with receipt Purchased from samsungs online store

 

Looking for $450 ono

 

 

 

 

 

Can do a bit of a discount if buying both together.

 

 

 

Happy to sell together or apart :)