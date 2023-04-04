S23 ultra
S23 Ultra purchased earlier mid feb 2023, used for about 4 weeks. Selling as moved to Iphone
Comes with box, case, extra screen protector (1 is already installed). 512gb 12gb ram
Comes with receipt Purchased from samsung's online store
Pickup Albany Auckland Can courier (track and trace)
Fire me off email / PM if interested
Looking for $1900 ono
Watch 5 Pro
Watch 5 pro: Purchased back in august 2022. Used for a few months but then switched to Garmin. Comes with box, extra new sports strap (white), charger. Wifi / bluetooth version Comes with receipt Purchased from samsungs online store
Looking for $450 ono
Can do a bit of a discount if buying both together.
Happy to sell together or apart :)