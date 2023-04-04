S23 ultra

S23 Ultra purchased earlier mid feb 2023, used for about 4 weeks. Selling as moved to Iphone

Comes with box, case, extra screen protector (1 is already installed). 512gb 12gb ram

Comes with receipt Purchased from samsung's online store

Pickup Albany Auckland Can courier (track and trace)

Fire me off email / PM if interested

Looking for $1900 ono

Watch 5 Pro

Watch 5 pro: Purchased back in august 2022. Used for a few months but then switched to Garmin. Comes with box, extra new sports strap (white), charger. Wifi / bluetooth version Comes with receipt Purchased from samsungs online store

Looking for $450 ono

Can do a bit of a discount if buying both together.

Happy to sell together or apart :)