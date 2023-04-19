Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GoranZ

#304272 19-Apr-2023 13:22
I have a collection of older HP/CISCO G6/G7 era Servers that I am happy to send off to new homes. Cannot ship so Pickup from Albnay in auckland during business hours only. All units were running fine and have been powered on and tested but as I am giving them away so cheap there is no warranty or support etc outside of DoA.

 

Any unit with Quad Core CPU I should have a 6core upgrade I can include, but you will need to swap it in etc
I will make sure all units have a drive or 4 to get you going.
Some have rails. some do not. If I find rails they will be included but I can't make any promises

 


Server 1 $100 - HPE DL380 G7, Dual E5606 4C, 144GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD
Server 2 $100 - HPE DL380 G7, Dual E5606 4C, 144GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD
Server 3 $50 - HPE DL380 G7, Dual E5606 4C, 48GB RAM, 2x 500gb HDD
Server 4 $50 - HPE DL380 G6, Dual X5550 4C, 48GB RAM, 3x SAS HDD
Server 5 $70 - HPE DL360 G7, Dual X5670 6C, 48GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD
Server 6 $50 - HPE DL360 G6, Single E5530 4C, 36GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD and R5 card
Server 7 $50 - CISCO C200 M2, Single E5606 4C, 48GB RAM, 2x SATA HDD

 

Photos available here - https://photos.app.goo.gl/Rm3YG8Eyw57pXDor8

 

thanks

fsecurity
  #3065554 19-Apr-2023 13:27
I'm keen on the Server 1 $100 - HPE DL380 G7, Dual E5606 4C, 144GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD if I can arrange shipping myself?

GoranZ

  #3065557 19-Apr-2023 13:39
fsecurity:

 

I'm keen on the Server 1 $100 - HPE DL380 G7, Dual E5606 4C, 144GB RAM, 4x SAS HDD if I can arrange shipping myself?

 

 

I do not have any boxes or way to protect it that would make sure it arrived OK ..
I am not sure if it is over the weight limit for normal couriers and would prob have to go Mainfreight or similar

