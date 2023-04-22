Hi all,

Looking to potentially sell my Synology DS720+, which comes with 10GB RAM (up from the standard 2GB). I've added a crucial 8GB stick with no trouble.

At the moment, this is for the NAS only, but I do have 2 12TB drives (Seagate Ironwolfs) in it which I could pair up for a deal if the interest is there.

NAS is actually pretty new, only purchased from PB Tech in March for a home project, which never really got going so decided to cut my losses.

Screenshot of info below:

Looking for $800 (+ postage) for the NAS, which I think is fair considering the RAM upgrade. Will come with box and all cables.

The 2 x 12tb drives can be discussed, but thinking around $300 each? Purchased at the same time, so very new. No issues to date and running well.

Open to PM for discussion if anyone is interested, and I can provide photos etc.

Thanks.