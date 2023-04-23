Hello

I bought this car brand new for mother in law who can no longer drive. Full Honda service since new every August.

No accident or repair car. $16500 firm.

NZ New, 14800km. CTBA (automatic city brake assistance)

Light blue metallic (was initially ceremic coated by me, but will need to be redone given it’s age)

RS - CVT model

No pets / non-smoker car

Undercoat body to minimise rust under the car a few years ago

Reverse camera + sensors

Honda supplied and installed Apple CarPlay / Android Auto

Blackbox (front)

Rear Honda OEM boot mat

Rego KTD129 / WOF until August 2023.

Comes with full tank of gas.

I brought the car down to Wellington as it’s easier for me to sell the car.

As much as I would like to keep it as my spare vehicle (it’s practically a brand new car) - I do not have the additional parking space for it.

Happy to send you photos, please PM me with your email address. This is a genuine car and super reliable just like any modern Honda Jazzes without all the added gizmos, but modern enough.