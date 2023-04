License free ethernet wireless bridge.

AF-24 delivers up to 1.5+ Gbps throughput at a range of up to 13+ km

Pair of AF24's with PSU's, just removed from service in working condition.

We ran this link for several years reliably over 4km @ 1.5 Gbps aggregate.

$2000 for the pair.

https://store.ui.com/collections/operator-airfiber/products/airfiber

https://www.ui.com/downloads/datasheets/airfiber/airFiber_DS.pdf