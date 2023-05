Intel Celeron J4025 2-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.9 GHz

No HDD

2 GB RAM (can be upgraded to 10GB)

2 X Ethernet 1 Gbps



More than enough for transcoding 4K Media with Plex and running a bunch of docker containers.



Original boxes/manuals.

Asking $550 plus $20 courier or pick-up in Auckland.

I also have two Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS HDD for $200 each.