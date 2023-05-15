Posting this again.
Have an HP Ml350p G8 I want to add more drives to.
Need an expander - not just the backplane. for SFF I already have the cage for LFF would need the cage. Already have cables.
Happy to pay.
Cheers!
Good luck! I looked at trying to get a couple of the LFF cages awhile ago for mine all I could find was obscenely expensive ones on ebay. If you do find a reasonably priced source let me know.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
thats why the heartfelt appeal to the geekzone community :)
CokemonZ:
thats why the heartfelt appeal to the geekzone community :)
Hopefully someone's sitting out there with a dozen of them in their spares pile lol
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.