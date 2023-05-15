Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304564 15-May-2023 13:14
Posting this again.

 

Have an HP Ml350p G8 I want to add more drives to.

 

Need an expander - not just the backplane. for SFF I already have the cage for LFF would need the cage. Already have cables.

 

Happy to pay.

 

Cheers!

  #3076378 15-May-2023 13:44
Good luck! I looked at trying to get a couple of the LFF cages awhile ago for mine all I could find was obscenely expensive ones on ebay.  If you do find a reasonably priced source let me know.




Good luck! I looked at trying to get a couple of the LFF cages awhile ago for mine all I could find was obscenely expensive ones on ebay.  If you do find a reasonably priced source let me know.

 
 
 
 

  #3076379 15-May-2023 13:48
thats why the heartfelt appeal to the geekzone community :)

  #3076386 15-May-2023 13:57
CokemonZ:

 

thats why the heartfelt appeal to the geekzone community :)

 

 

Hopefully someone's sitting out there with a dozen of them in their spares pile lol




Hopefully someone's sitting out there with a dozen of them in their spares pile lol

