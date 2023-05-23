I've owned this for just under 6 months, thought I'd try out hosting my own NAS for the first time. I've been using it to host Plex, run a bunch of docker containers, etc.
The server itself is in super top notch condition. Comes with the original boxes/manuals.
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS220+
- Intel Celeron J4025 2-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.9 GHz
- 2GB RAM (upgradable)
- 2 x 1Gb RJ45 Ports
- 2 HDD slots (doesn't come with HDDs though)
- 1 1/2 years warranty from PB Tech
I'm asking for $580 + $20 for shipping. This is based in Wellington so happy for someone to pick up if possible.