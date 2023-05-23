I've owned this for just under 6 months, thought I'd try out hosting my own NAS for the first time. I've been using it to host Plex, run a bunch of docker containers, etc.

 

The server itself is in super top notch condition. Comes with the original boxes/manuals.

 

https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS220+

 

 

 

  • Intel Celeron J4025 2-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.9 GHz
  • 2GB RAM (upgradable)
  • 2 x 1Gb RJ45 Ports
  • 2 HDD slots (doesn't come with HDDs though)
  • 1 1/2 years warranty from PB Tech

 

 

I'm asking for $580 + $20 for shipping. This is based in Wellington so happy for someone to pick up if possible. 