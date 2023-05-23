Nothing Phone (1) 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM) Bought 17/may NZ interested to see what they are like.
They are pretty cool but was literally just curious anyone else?
Paid $699 sell for $600 plus del
Nothing Phone (1) 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM) Bought 17/may NZ interested to see what they are like.
They are pretty cool but was literally just curious anyone else?
Paid $699 sell for $600 plus del
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
What's the Android OS? stock? or other?
contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping
no idea hang on.............. says 12
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I would factory reset as playing with it you can upload your info from another phone didnt know you could do that
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.