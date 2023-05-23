Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Nothing Phone (1) 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM)
gnfb

2314 posts

Uber Geek


#304642 23-May-2023 14:23
Nothing Phone (1) 5G (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM) Bought 17/may NZ interested to see what they are like.

 

They are pretty cool but was literally just curious anyone else?

 

Paid $699 sell for $600 plus del 

 




mjb

mjb
968 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3079042 23-May-2023 14:29
What's the Android OS? stock? or other?




contentsofsignaturemaysettleduringshipping

 
 
 
 

gnfb

2314 posts

Uber Geek


  #3079043 23-May-2023 14:33
no idea hang on.............. says 12




gnfb

2314 posts

Uber Geek


  #3079045 23-May-2023 14:35
I would factory reset as playing with it you can upload your info from another phone didnt know you could do that




