Hi all,

 

It might be a bit of a long shot does any body have a right bud they are not using. I broke mine while taking the dog for a walk, not the same experience with only one.

 

Cheers

You tried giving Apple a call? Pretty sure they'll replace one.




Sorry airpods dont work in my ears

 

but I wonder if there is a online service for 1 earpod replacement could be a business there 




Apple sell individual replacements

 

 

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/airpods/repair




Thanks, looked into the Apple replacement, it's hard to justify $169 on the bud. Prefer to pay a little less for one second hand. 

i gave up on super expensive ear buds a while back. Just roll the $30-50 lenovo ones from ali express. After you have one go thru the washing machine you kind re-evaluate the point of $250+ tiny electical devices :D

 

 

