Hi all,
It might be a bit of a long shot does any body have a right bud they are not using. I broke mine while taking the dog for a walk, not the same experience with only one.
Cheers
You tried giving Apple a call? Pretty sure they'll replace one.
Sorry airpods dont work in my ears
but I wonder if there is a online service for 1 earpod replacement could be a business there
Thanks, looked into the Apple replacement, it's hard to justify $169 on the bud. Prefer to pay a little less for one second hand.
i gave up on super expensive ear buds a while back. Just roll the $30-50 lenovo ones from ali express. After you have one go thru the washing machine you kind re-evaluate the point of $250+ tiny electical devices :D