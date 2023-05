Selling my Gen8 MicroServer as I've moved my plex library to another machine. This is pretty much top spec for these MicroServers.

Xeon 1265L Processor

16GB Ram

Proper HP P420 RAID Card with battery backup.

256GB SSD in the DVD slot and 1x 2TB WD RED

4x 3.5" Drive caddys.

No OS, currently has Server 2016 on it to show it running (unlicensed).

Looking for $400, not interested in shipping sorry, based in Dunedin.