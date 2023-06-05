Kia ora koutou,

 

I have for sale the following two items separately (or together): 

 

iPhone 12, Black 128GB - $650

 

  • In genuine Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
  • 85% battery health
  • Good condition except for small crack at bottom of screen - photos can be provided
  • Used lightning cable included
  • Shipping extra or pickup from Wellington by arrangement
  • Receipt and original packaging included

AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case - $200

 

  • Sanitised for hygiene reasons
  • Good condition
  • Brand new Lightning cable included
  • Original packaging included
  • Shipping extra or pickup from Wellington by arrangement

 