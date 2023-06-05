Kia ora koutou,
I have for sale the following two items separately (or together):
iPhone 12, Black 128GB - $650
- In genuine Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
- 85% battery health
- Good condition except for small crack at bottom of screen - photos can be provided
- Used lightning cable included
- Shipping extra or pickup from Wellington by arrangement
- Receipt and original packaging included
AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case - $200
- Sanitised for hygiene reasons
- Good condition
- Brand new Lightning cable included
- Original packaging included
- Shipping extra or pickup from Wellington by arrangement