$150 ono

Think Thermomix-ey, but not. I got this about 5 years ago when in Australia as a "Product Ambassador", testing new products to market. It's made by Kenwood and is largely built to Kenwood quality, but it was just a bit of a weird appliance to use, and I never quite got into the swing of using it.

It's basically an internet-connected food processor with built-in cooking element. In case you're wondering about EOL on such an appliance, it also works perfectly fine in manual mode without an internet connection. So if nothing else, you're getting a high quality food processor for not much moolah. Reviews here.

It's quite a large appliance and I don't have room in the kitchen, so it's been gathering dust in the garage. Boxed, only used maybe a dozen times, all the pieces still intact and blades sharp. Used in conjunction with the Kenwood World app here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kenwood.world

Also includes a separate set of Bluetooth kitchen scales, which needs the app to function.

Pickup Albany during business hours Wed/Fri or other times and locations by arrangement.