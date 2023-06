I have available the legendary rosewell 15x3.5" server case.

see here for details: https://forums.serverbuilds.net/t/official-rosewill-rsv-l4500-owners-thread/2724

I cut the wires on the case fans however they are rubbish and most people don't use the supplied case fans.

Case is in excellent condition. It is a tiny cosmetic scratch the size of a fine hair, not really noticeable.

Pickup from Kingston, Wellington or from Wellington Hospital.

No postage bc it's huge and heavy.