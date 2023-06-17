I've got a couple of gadgets seeking new homes:

 

Steam Deck 256GB - $950 ono

 

I bought this and then remembered that I don't really play video games.

 

Includes carry case and original packaging. You'll need to bring your own USB-C 45w+ adapter as this was bought in the US.

 

 

 

 

3x Dell Wyse 5070 thin client

 

Intel Pentium Silver J5005
1x 4GB DDR4 installed
16gb eMMC. Supports m.2 SATA drives
More specs & info here

 

No OS loaded on the eMMC, Proxmox ran well after installing an m.2 drive (not included).

 

The catch is I only have two power supplies. They take a reasonably common Dell laptop brick so hopefully you have a pile of them.

 

$150/ea with PSU, $130 without

 

Pick up Mt Eden/Auckland CBD

 

 