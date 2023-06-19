Steam Deck 64GB model (upgraded to 256gb) with a few extra goodies.



Includes:

-Dock

-Screen protector

-256GB internal SSD + 256GB MicroSD

-2 chargers

-Carry case

-Original packaging



NZ warranty valid until next Feb - purchased from Mighty Ape Feb 2023.



$975



Pick up West Auckland or shipping by NZ Post Signature.



MORE DETAILS:

> Internal SSD upgraded to 256GB (original 64GB included - you can reinstall in the unlikely event you need to make warranty claim).

> Matte screen protector installed (Nyko Screen Armor from Mighty Ape $25rrp).

> Dock included (Nyko Power Dock from Mighty Ape $119rrp).

> Samsung Super Fast Charger 45W ($65 rrp)

> Samsung Extreme 256GB MicroSD ($69rrp)

> Original packaging and accessories:

* Steam Deck US style charger with IEC adapter dongle (so you can use a regular jug cord for charging in NZ).

* Carry case

* Box + packaging



Photos here



