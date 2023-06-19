Steam Deck 64GB model (upgraded to 256gb) with a few extra goodies.
Includes:
-Dock
-Screen protector
-256GB internal SSD + 256GB MicroSD
-2 chargers
-Carry case
-Original packaging
NZ warranty valid until next Feb - purchased from Mighty Ape Feb 2023.
$975
Pick up West Auckland or shipping by NZ Post Signature.
MORE DETAILS:
> Internal SSD upgraded to 256GB (original 64GB included - you can reinstall in the unlikely event you need to make warranty claim).
> Matte screen protector installed (Nyko Screen Armor from Mighty Ape $25rrp).
> Dock included (Nyko Power Dock from Mighty Ape $119rrp).
> Samsung Super Fast Charger 45W ($65 rrp)
> Samsung Extreme 256GB MicroSD ($69rrp)
> Original packaging and accessories:
* Steam Deck US style charger with IEC adapter dongle (so you can use a regular jug cord for charging in NZ).
* Carry case
* Box + packaging
Photos here