Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various laptops
beefholio

12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#306132 30-Jun-2023 12:55
Send private message

Have a few trades, office refurb laptops to move on. In Hamilton for pickup or courier

 

Get in touch if you want some pictures etc

 

$130 - HP Probook 450 - G3 i5/8/256GB SSD
$220 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD
$180 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD - 2nd small chip on plamrest
$190 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd slight marks on lid
$170 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd small dent on corner
$150 - Toshiba R50-C - i5/8/500GB SSD Geforce GPU
$185 - Dell 5580 - i5/16/256Gb Full HD
$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD
$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD
$140 - $170 - 5 x Dell E6540 - range i5-i7, 8-16Gb, 250-256GB SSD, Full HD, some new AM batteries and chargers
$120 - 5 x Dell E5520 - i5/8/250-256GB SSD, some new AM batteries and chargers

 

Either original or aftermarket chargers included for all laptops

 

Make an offer for 1, 2 or 3 or bulk buy the lot :)

Create new topic
gehenna
7734 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097697 30-Jun-2023 13:01
Send private message quote this post

FS posts require asking prices.  Please update accordingly. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 