Have a few trades, office refurb laptops to move on. In Hamilton for pickup or courier

Get in touch if you want some pictures etc

$130 - HP Probook 450 - G3 i5/8/256GB SSD

$220 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD

$180 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD - 2nd small chip on plamrest

$190 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd slight marks on lid

$170 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd small dent on corner

$150 - Toshiba R50-C - i5/8/500GB SSD Geforce GPU

$185 - Dell 5580 - i5/16/256Gb Full HD

$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD

$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD

$140 - $170 - 5 x Dell E6540 - range i5-i7, 8-16Gb, 250-256GB SSD, Full HD, some new AM batteries and chargers

$120 - 5 x Dell E5520 - i5/8/250-256GB SSD, some new AM batteries and chargers

Either original or aftermarket chargers included for all laptops

Make an offer for 1, 2 or 3 or bulk buy the lot :)