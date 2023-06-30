Have a few trades, office refurb laptops to move on. In Hamilton for pickup or courier
Get in touch if you want some pictures etc
$130 - HP Probook 450 - G3 i5/8/256GB SSD
$220 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD
$180 - HP Probook 450 - G4 i5/16/512GB SSD - 2nd small chip on plamrest
$190 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd slight marks on lid
$170 - HP Probook 450 - G5 i5/16/500GB SSD - 2nd small dent on corner
$150 - Toshiba R50-C - i5/8/500GB SSD Geforce GPU
$185 - Dell 5580 - i5/16/256Gb Full HD
$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD
$140 - HP 1040 G3 - i5/8/256GB SSD
$140 - $170 - 5 x Dell E6540 - range i5-i7, 8-16Gb, 250-256GB SSD, Full HD, some new AM batteries and chargers
$120 - 5 x Dell E5520 - i5/8/250-256GB SSD, some new AM batteries and chargers
Either original or aftermarket chargers included for all laptops
Make an offer for 1, 2 or 3 or bulk buy the lot :)