FS: Insta360 X3 Action Camera, Invisible Selfie Stick, and Tripod
josephhinvest

1504 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#306153 1-Jul-2023 15:39
Insta360 X3 action camera - as new with original box and accessories
Neoprene storage sleeve
USB-A to USB-C charging cable
Lens cleaning cloth
Documentation and stickers

Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick (no original box)

Insta360 All-Purpose Tripod

Samsung 128GB Micro SD card

All items are in perfect as-new condition with around 5 hours testing and light use, no action sports or anything of the kind.
Camera has been factory reset and SD card formatted.

Camera, Selfie Stick and SD Card were purchased from PB Tech on 22/05/23 for $817.25
Tripod purchased from PhotoGear on 23/05/23 for $50
Receipts for both sales will be supplied.

Pickup west Auckland or will courier.
$700

Cheers,
Joseph










mjb

mjb
980 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3098398 1-Jul-2023 17:36
Have PM'd




