Hi GZ!

Looking to clear up some gadgets as I've accumulated a fair amount of items quite quickly!

Can entertain offers, listed prices below exclude shipping and will be added on top of it at your expense. Can send pictures if need be.

iPad Air, 4th generation Wi-Fi, 256GB (great condition with box + accessories) + magnetic case = $750

Jabra Elite Active 7 Pro Black, near new with box = $170

Jabra Elite 45h On Ear Headphones (great condition with box) = $100

Beats Fit Pro (no box, no extra tips, just the earbuds + charging case + cable) = $125

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (Graphite), brand new, unopened = $250

Sony Linkbuds (the open air ones) Grey [no box, no extra wing tips, just the earbuds + charging case + cable) = $100

Based in Auckland for any pick ups. Thank you!