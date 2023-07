Purchased from Noel Leeming, in May with warranty still (will include proof of purchase) - in near new condition - very little use.



Model: 82R4002QAU - link to Noel Leeming

Features & Benefits

15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Screen

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

Windows 11 Home

Currently selling for 999 at noel leeming,





Will sell to Geekzoners for 700 + free shipping. or give me an offer.