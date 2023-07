Yeah I think you're pretty high on that pricing.

My back of an envelope is always "cheapest new rough equivalent price multiplied by 0.7"

You can get a 4070 for $1100, so the 3080 is worth roughly $800

The 8700k was decent in it's time, but it's now 5 generations old and outperformed by the last generation entry level 12100F, excluding the GPU I'd say the PC is worth $700 if you're lucky.