WD Red Pro WD6003FFBX

6TB

7200 RPM

256MB Cache

SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5"

These are top of the line RED PRO from WD.

Designed to run for a million hours.

Total of 8 drives.

Have been sitting in my ML110G10 server with no use as we went cloud.

I'd be willing to offer a return to base warranty for 6 months, as Dove will cover them. Up to them if they credit or replace.

$2080 for the lot or $260 each. Not keen to sell one at a time.

I'm in CHCH, courier be about $40 as they are heavy.