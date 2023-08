I have two of the following UPS both refurbished with new batteries. Load tested with 110w for 55m runtime.

Offers eight output power receptacles split across two load segments. These are programmable for start delays along with 14 other user settings via the front display. The displays are a bit tired but still more than usable.

GZ price $250 ea. Collect Beach Haven, Auckland

More info here https://lenovopress.lenovo.com/tips0800