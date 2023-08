Going through my tech stash and selling stuff for a quick buck.



Upgraded Keyboard recently so selling old one

This is the first version of the K70, so no addressable RGB - all you get is red



Switches are Cherry MX speed - so less travel distance and lower activation force. Great for gaming but terrible for typing (so many mistakes)



Amazingly I still have all the contoured keycaps



$100 for quick sell - Pickup on Auckland's North Shore or can ship at buyers expense.



DM me if you're interested