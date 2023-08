For Sale - parts pulled from a 6 year old HP ProBook 450 G4:

- Intel 8265NGW M.2 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 4.2 Module - $30

- HP GUE1N Laptop DVD Drive - $30

- SK hynix 8GB DDR4-2400 SODIMM - $30

The laptop was giving a beep code indicating a memory issue, but swapping the memory didn't fix the problem. This stick probably works, but I can't test. I'm obviously happy to provide a refund if it doesn't work.

Pickup in Dunedin, or I'm happy to ship at buyer's expense.