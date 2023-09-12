Samsung LU28R550U 28" 4K UHD Monitor
$360
Purchased from PB Tech in March so still under warranty. Excellent condition. No box or hdmi cables included. Just the monitor and power cable.
Very nice 4K 60Hz monitor. Especially good to pair with a Mac as the resolution will scale perfectly. More of a productivity monitor than gaming but looked great with my PS5.
I am switching to a gaming PC so I’m looking for a higher refresh rate 1440p monitor.
I would be interested in a trade.
Pickup / meetup in West Auckland near Titirangi. I can meet buyer somewhere more central.
I can ship. Just ask and I will get a quote.
Specs:
Screen Size
28 inches
Screen Resolution
3840x2160
Refresh Rate
60hz
Response Time
4 ms
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Sync Type
AMD FreeSync
Panel Type
IPS
VESA S