Hi there, my neighbour's PC isn't beeping or displaying any POST output via either the onboard outputs or through PCI-E but is powering up.

It currently has a Ryzen 3 2200G (which doesn't look like it had made much contact with the TIM) and I don't know what BIOS revision it was on, so probably safest to get a donor CPU of the same era to see if the MoBo is still OK.

Does anyone have something from this period that they're looking to offload?