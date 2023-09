$240 shippedV1 Switch unpatched and mod-able. Low serial number so you can easily install custom firmware.Included:-Switch-Controllers-128gb Samsung Evo sd card-Jig (for loading into cfw)**No charger, joycons or dock included**Condition:-screen and front glass is excellent. The screen has always had a screen protector (which was removed to give it a good clean).-the back is a little scratched up-the kickstand sits a bit loose and easily falls off. You could get a new kickstand for $3-4 on Temu if it bothered you.Controllers:3rd Earth ‘enhanced’ controllers. These are similar to the Hori split padTutorial I recommend for modding:https://rentry.co/SwitchHackingIsEasy