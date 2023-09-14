Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: Nintendo Switch v1 (unpatched) - $240
lookout

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#307039 14-Sep-2023 06:27
Send private message quote this post

$240 shipped

V1 Switch unpatched and mod-able. Low serial number so you can easily install custom firmware.

Included:
-Switch
-Controllers
-128gb Samsung Evo sd card
-Jig (for loading into cfw)
**No charger, joycons or dock included**

Condition:
-screen and front glass is excellent. The screen has always had a screen protector (which was removed to give it a good clean).
-the back is a little scratched up
-the kickstand sits a bit loose and easily falls off. You could get a new kickstand for $3-4 on Temu if it bothered you.

Controllers:
3rd Earth ‘enhanced’ controllers. These are similar to the Hori split pad

Tutorial I recommend for modding:
https://rentry.co/SwitchHackingIsEasy


ringbearer
82 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3127537 14-Sep-2023 09:00
Send private message quote this post

I'd be keen on the Switch if its still available?

 

 

 
 
 
 

lookout

457 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3127549 14-Sep-2023 09:44
Send private message quote this post

Another member has PM’d earlier but if that falls through I will let you know. Cheers!

