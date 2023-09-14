$240 shipped
V1 Switch unpatched and mod-able. Low serial number so you can easily install custom firmware.
Included:
-Switch
-Controllers
-128gb Samsung Evo sd card
-Jig (for loading into cfw)
**No charger, joycons or dock included**
Condition:
-screen and front glass is excellent. The screen has always had a screen protector (which was removed to give it a good clean).
-the back is a little scratched up
-the kickstand sits a bit loose and easily falls off. You could get a new kickstand for $3-4 on Temu if it bothered you.
Controllers:
3rd Earth ‘enhanced’ controllers. These are similar to the Hori split pad
Tutorial I recommend for modding:
https://rentry.co/SwitchHackingIsEasy