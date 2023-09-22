Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS/FREE: 4x Xbox 360 controllers (for a good cause?)
neon

36 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#307138 22-Sep-2023 21:39
Send private message quote this post

I have 4 Xbox 360 controller i used for party games and game dev testing back in the day. I havent used them for like half a decade (so unsure if they still work just the same). I have absolutely no use for them, so im just trying to get rid of clutter.

 

I believe its 2x genuine xbox 360 controllers, and 2x aftermarket xbox 360 controllers (im assuming they are aftermarket, looks almost identical to the other two but doenst have the xbox X in the midlle). Also comes with 1x USB Wireless Dongle (used to connect 360 controllers to windows/pc wirelessly). Again, these worked 5 odd years ago, but i dont have a lot of time to test everything anymore.

Anyone have a good usecase? Free for a good home.

Im in Newmarket Auckland.

Create new topic
daunjan
119 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3130773 22-Sep-2023 21:46
Send private message quote this post

I take have friend avid 360 player thanks

 

 

 

PM sent

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
neon

36 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3130774 22-Sep-2023 21:58
Send private message quote this post

Pending to daunjan 

fastmikey
274 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3130775 22-Sep-2023 22:08
Send private message quote this post

If he doesn't need the wireless adapter, that would be immensely helpful - I haven't been able to get my hands on one so have had a wireless 360 controller that's been waiting to get used on a retro gaming setup!!!



neon

36 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3130776 22-Sep-2023 22:10
Send private message quote this post

upto @daunjan. ill send him a poke and ask. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 