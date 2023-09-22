I have 4 Xbox 360 controller i used for party games and game dev testing back in the day. I havent used them for like half a decade (so unsure if they still work just the same). I have absolutely no use for them, so im just trying to get rid of clutter.

I believe its 2x genuine xbox 360 controllers, and 2x aftermarket xbox 360 controllers (im assuming they are aftermarket, looks almost identical to the other two but doenst have the xbox X in the midlle). Also comes with 1x USB Wireless Dongle (used to connect 360 controllers to windows/pc wirelessly). Again, these worked 5 odd years ago, but i dont have a lot of time to test everything anymore.



Anyone have a good usecase? Free for a good home.



Im in Newmarket Auckland.