For sale: iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Silver

Physical condition like new no dents or scratches, Has had a case & screen protector on it since day 0.

Battery life is at 86%

This was purchased from 2 degrees in November 2021 so has 1 month remaining on its 2 year warranty (copy of receipt included).

Includes the original accessories & Kate Spade case & (not shown) new in box Glass screen protector if the buyer wants.

Looking at Trademe, these are selling at around the $1400~ mark with similar battery health.

Taking into account you'll likely want to replace the battery in the near future ($175 from Apple) and GZ discount I'm looking for $1100 ono.

Happy to courier to any non-rural location at no cost.



Pickup available in Pukekohe or Onehunga during the week (during work hours).



Photos (Click for full size)